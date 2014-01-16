Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a FRN priced on Thursday.

Borrower WL Bank AG

Issue Amount 250 millioin euro

Maturity Date Jan 23, 2020

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10 bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date Jan 23, 2013

Lead Manager(s) Unicredit

Listing Dusseldorf

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Covered bond

ISIN DE000A1YC7D1

