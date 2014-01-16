Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond increased on Thursday.

Borrower KfW

Guarantor Government of Germany

Issue Amount 35 million Turkish lira

Maturity Date August 4, 2016

Coupon 5.0 pct

Issue price 92.5625

Reoffer price 91.375

Issue yield 8.361 pct

Reoffer yield 8.936 pct

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan Securities Plc

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 1.375 pct (1.1875 pct selling and 0.1875 pct m&u)

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law German

Notes The issue size will total 585 million Turkish lira

when fungible

ISIN XS0864257349

