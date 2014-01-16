HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 14 at 6:15 P.M. EDT/2315 GMT
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banco Santander Chile (Banco Santander)
Issue Amount 300 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date Jan 31, 2017
Coupon 1.0 pct
Yield 1.034 pct
Issue price 100.3410
Reoffer price 99.8860
Spread 68 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid swaps
Payment Date Jan 31, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas & UBS
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law Swiss
Negative Pledge Yes
Cross Default Yes
ISIN CH0229318107
