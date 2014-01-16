BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia issues subordinated notes for JPY13.3 bln
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Bureau Veritas SA
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 21, 2021
Coupon 3.125 pct
Reoffer price 99.888
Reoffer yield 3.143 pct
Spread 155 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 190.5bp
over the 2.5 pct January 2021 DBR
Payment Date January 21, 2014
Lead Manager(s) BNP Paribas, HSBC, Natixis, RBS
& Societe Generale CIB
Listing Euronext Paris
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law French
ISIN FR0011703776
