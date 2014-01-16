BRIEF-Commonwealth Bank Of Australia issues subordinated notes for JPY13.3 bln
* Confirm that, on 15 march 2017, it issued JPY13.3 billion worth of subordinated notes
Jan 16 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Norddeutsche Landesbank Girozentrale
(NordLB)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 20, 2028
Coupon 3.0 pct
Issue price 99.50
Reoffer price 99.50
Yield 3.044 pct
Payment Date January 20, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Nord/LB
Ratings A3 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 500
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000NLB69J9
