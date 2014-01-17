BRIEF-Stephen Baksa reports 4.8 pct stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
* Stephen Baksa - reports 4.8 percent stake in Sito Mobile Ltd as of March 17 - SEC filing
HONG KONG Jan 17 CITIC Capital Holdings Limited, which is backed by CITIC Group Corp and China sovereign wealth fund CIC said on Friday it has established a multi-strategy hedge fund, CCTrack Solutions.
The fund will target institutional investors in North America, Europe and Asia, CITIC Capital said.
CITIC Capital has over $4.3 billion in capital under management. It is owned by China Investment Corporation, China's sovereign wealth fund; CITIC Group, the largest Chinese conglomerate, through its CITIC International Financial Holdings Ltd and CITIC Pacific Ltd subsidiaries and Qatar Holding LLC. (Reporting by Stephen Aldred; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Elliott Management owns stake in Akzo Nobel NV; Elliott is pushing Azko to engage in talks with suitor PPG Industries Inc - WSJ, citing sources
* Elliott International LP reports 6.2 percent passive stake in Matlin & Partners Acquisition Corp as of March 10 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2nAJcAQ) Further company coverage: