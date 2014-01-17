Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Friday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale Du Valais
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date January 24, 2019
Coupon 3-Month Libor + 18bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Listing Unlisted
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 50
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0229881161
