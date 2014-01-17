Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Deutsche Hypothekenbank AG
Issue Amount 250 million euro
Maturity Date January 22, 2016
Coupon 3-month Euribor + 3bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 3bp
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's)
Listing Hannover
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000DHY4234
