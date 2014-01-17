Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Friday.
Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)
Issue Amount 250 million sterling
Maturity Date January 15, 2018
Coupon 1.375 pct
Reoffer price 98.627
Reoffer yield 1.729 pct
Spread 23 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct 2018 UKT
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) JPMorgan & RBS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Denoms 100
Notes The issue size will total 2.25 billion sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0872706881
