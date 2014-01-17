Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Friday.
Borrower Skandiabanken AB
Issue Amount 700 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date May 24, 2019
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 39bp
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 24, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank AB (publ)
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Nasdaq OMX Stockholm
Denoms (M) 1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN SE0005676343
