Jan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower Electricite De France (EDF)

Issue Amount 1.35 billion sterling

Maturity Date January 23, 2114

Coupon 6.0 pct

Issue price 97.964

Reoffer price 97.964

Yield 6.125 pct

Spread 261.5 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 2055 Gilt

Payment Date January 23, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Barclays, Royal Bank of Scotland

& Morgan Stanley

Ratings Aa3 (Moody's), A+ (S&P),

A+ (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

