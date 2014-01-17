Juan 17 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Friday.

Borrower FGA Capital Ireland Plc

Guarantor FGA Capital SPA

Issue Amount 750 million euro

Maturity Date January 26, 2018

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.911

Reoffer price 99.911

Yield 2.899 pct

Spread 200 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BAML, CA-CIB, CITI & RBS

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's)

Listing Irish

Full fees undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100 - 1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1021817355

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)