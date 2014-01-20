Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd (ANZ)
Issue Amount A$100 million
Maturity Date January 03, 2020
Coupon 4.75 pct
Reoffer price 99.926
Yield 4.764 pct
Spread 90 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date February 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings Aa2 (Moody's), AA- (S&P),
AA- (Fitch)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 2
Notes Launched under issuers's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1022168907
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)