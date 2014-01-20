Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Monday.

Borrower Daimler AG

Issue Amount 500 million euro

Maturity Date January 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Euribor + 28bp

Reoffer price 99.94

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Discount Margin 3-month Euribor + 30bp

Lead Manager(s) Societe Generale CIB

Ratings A3 (Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

