Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Municipality Finance

Issue Amount 300 million sterling

Maturity Date December 15, 2016

Coupon 1.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.978

Yield 1.254 pct

Spread 42 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the gilt

Over 4.0 pct September 2016 UKT

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Royal Bank of Scotland

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing London

Denoms (K) 1

ISIN XS1022203076

