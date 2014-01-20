Jan 20 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Nederlandse Waterschapsbank NV (NWB)

Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2019

Coupon 1.125 pct

Reoffer price 99.436

Yield 1.242 pct

Spread 12 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-Swap

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, JP Morgan & Natixis

Ratings Aaa(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100-1

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN Programme

