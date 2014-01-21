Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Stadshypotek AB
Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown
Maturity Date February 03, 2017
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 11bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Swedbank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Stockholm
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme
ISIN SE0005676871
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)