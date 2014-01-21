Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Stadshypotek AB

Issue Amount 1.25 billion Swedish crown

Maturity Date February 03, 2017

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 11bp

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Swedbank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing Stockholm

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes Launched under issuer's MTN programme

ISIN SE0005676871

