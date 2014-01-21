Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a dual tranche deal priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Value Success International Limited

Guarantor China Ping An Insurance Overseas (Holdings) Limited

* * * *

Tranche 1

Issue Amount 850 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 31, 2017

Coupon 4.15 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.15 pct

* * * *

Tranche 2

Issue Amount 750 million Renminbi

Maturity Date January 29, 2019

Coupon 4.95 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 4.95 pct

* * * *

Common terms

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Bank of America Merrill Lynch, HSBC, Standard Chartered

Bank (Hong Kong), BNP Paribas, JP Morgan & Ping An Securities

Listing SGX

Denoms (K) 1000-10

Governing Law English

