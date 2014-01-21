Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Kookmin Bank

Issue Amount $500 million

Maturity Date January 27, 2017

Coupon 3-month Libor + 87.5bp

Reoffer price Par

Payment Date January 27, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BofAML, Citigroup, Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan,

Societe Generale CIB, Standard Chartered Bank,

KB Investment & Securities

Ratings A1 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing SGX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 200-1

Governing Law English

REGS ISIN US50050HAB24

144A ISIN US50050GAB41

