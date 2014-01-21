Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower GE Capital Australia Funding Pty Ltd
Issue Amount A$150 million
Maturity Date July 13, 2018
Coupon 4.125 pct
Issue price 99.619
Reoffer price 99.619
Yield 4.225 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over ASW
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ANZ & TD Securities
Ratings A1 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
ISIN XS1023248203
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)