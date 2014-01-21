Jan 21 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Credit Agricole SA (London Branch)

Issue Amount 1.25 billion euro

Maturity Date January 28, 2016

Coupon 3 month Euribor + 37bp

Issue price 99.94

Reoffer price 99.94

Discount Margin 3 month Euribor + 40bp

Payment Date January 28, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Agricole CIB, IMI & BBVA.

Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),

A (Fitch)

Listing Paris

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)