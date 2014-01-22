Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Allianz SE

Issue Amount 500 million Swiss francs

Maturity Date July 4, 2019

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 101.00

Reoffer price Par

Yield 3.253 pct

Spread 257.3 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, UBS & ZKB

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN CH0234833371

