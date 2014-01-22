BRIEF-Aflac CEO Daniel Amos' 2016 compensation $20.4 mln vs $20 mln in 2015
* Aflac inc - ceo daniel amos' total 2016 compensation was $20.4 million versus $20 million in 2015 - sec filing
Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Compagnie De Financement Foncier (CFF)
Issue Amount 125 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 19, 2024
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.079
Reoffer price 99.329
Payment Date February 19, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer;s EMTN programme
ISIN CH0234789193
* Files for secondary offering of up to $100 million of common stock - sec filing
* Nippon life insurance seeks to double net profit from its group businesses to about 70 billion yen by fiscal 2020-nikkei