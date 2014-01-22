Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Intershop Holding AG

Issue Amount 125 million swiss francs

Maturity Date February 14, 2019

Coupon 1.5 pct

Payment Date February 14, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse, UBS & ZKB

Listing SIX

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 5

Governing Law Swiss

