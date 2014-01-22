BRIEF-GSV Capital Corp - Qtrly net investment income $0.17per share
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
Eurocredit CDO IV B.V
For the full text of this story please click the following link:
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results
* Anticipates that annual report on form 10-k for year ended december 31, 2016 will be filed prior to March 31, 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan