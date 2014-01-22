Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Bremer Landesbank Capital Markets Plc
Issue Amount 50 million euro
Maturity Date September 15, 2017
Coupon 0.75 pct
Issue price 99.99
Reoffer price 99.99
Yield 0.753 pct
Payment Date January 27, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Bremer LB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Bremen
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance programme
ISIN DE000BRL3173
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)