BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for February 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan
Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower BPCE SFH
Issue Amount 1.5 billion euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2020
Coupon 1.5 pct
Reoffer price 99.444
Yield 1.598 pct
Spread 24 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 62.3bp
Over the 3.25 pct 2020 DBR
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) ABN AMRO, BNP Paribas, Commerzbank, Danske Bank,
LBBW & NATIXIS
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (S&P)
Listing Paris
Denoms (K) 100
ISIN FR0011711845
