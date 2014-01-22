BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for February 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan
Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Wednesday.
Borrower Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank
Guarantor Federal Republic of Germany
Issue Amount 125 million sterling
Maturity Date December 7, 2016
Coupon 3.25 pct
Issue price 105.622
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank, RBC Capital Markets & Scotiabank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 50-1
Governing Law German
Notes The issue size will total 450 million sterling
when fungible
ISIN XS0587975961
