BRIEF-Finjan says U.S PTO denied 2 of Palo Alto's petitions for inter partes review
* Finjan Holdings- Co,unit announced patent trial and appeal board for U.S patent & trademark office denied 2 of Palo Alto's petitions for inter partes review
Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Goldman Sachs Group, Inc
Issue Amount 750 million sterling
Maturity Date January 29, 2026
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.137
Yield 4.343 pct
Spread 135 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 5.0 pct March 2025 UKT
Payment Date January 29, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Goldman Sachs International, Lloyds
& Standard Chartered Bank
Ratings Baa1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1023626671
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* Finjan Holdings- Co,unit announced patent trial and appeal board for U.S patent & trademark office denied 2 of Palo Alto's petitions for inter partes review
* Hms holdings provides an update on status of fiscal year-end sec reporting: estimated impact on fy2016 cms reserve liability
* GSV Capital Corp. reports fourth quarter and fiscal year 2016 financial results