Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Dah Sing Bank (DSB)

Issue Amount $225 million

Maturity Date January 29, 2024

Coupon 5.25 pct

Reoffer price 99.191

Spread 375 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.5 pct Due 2018 UST

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Citi & HSBC

Ratings A3 (Moody's) BBB+ (Fitch)

Listing HongKong

Denoms (K) 200 - 1

Governing Law English

Security details and RIC, when available, will be

on

Customers can right-click on the code for

performance analysis of this new issue

For ratings information, double click on

For all bonds data, double click on

For Top international bonds news

For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,

where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)