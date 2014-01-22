BRIEF-LPL Financial reports monthly activity for February 2017
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan
Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower ENI SPA
Issue Amount 1.0 billion euro
Maturity Date January 29, 2029
Coupon 3.625 pct
Issue price 99.374
Reoffer price 99.374
Reoffer yield 3.68 pct
Spread 120 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 192bp
Over the 2.0 pct August 2023 DBR
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank,
HSBC & Mitsubishi
Ratings A3 (Moody's) & A (S&P)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1023703090
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* LPL Financial Holdings - total brokerage and advisory assets served at end of february were about $528 billion, a 2.1 percent increase compared to end of jan
March 16 Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust
NEW YORK, March 16 Investors pulled $5 billion from U.S.-based taxable bond funds during the latest week, Lipper data showed on Thursday.