BRIEF-KKR nears deal to buy insurance broker USI for about $2 bln - WSJ, citing sources
Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Landesbank Hessen-Thueringen Girozentrale
(Helaba)
Issue Amount 100 million euro
Maturity Date January 28, 2022
Coupon 1.5 pct
Issue price 100.2
Reoffer price 100.2
Yield 1.47 pct
Payment Date January 28, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Helaba
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's Debt Issuance
Programme
ISIN DE000HLB4JS0
FRANKFURT, March 16 The European Central Bank will decide at a later time whether to raise interest rates before or after ending its bond purchase programme, ECB policymaker Ewald Nowotny told a newspaper on Thursday.
* Fcpt announces additional acquisition of a mcalister's deli restaurant property for $2.4 million