Jan 22 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower European Investment Bank (EIB)

Issue Amount $3.5 Billion

Maturity Date January 29, 2024

Coupon 3.25 pct

Issue price 99.619

Reoffer price 99.619

Yield 3.295 pct

Spread 35 basis points

Underlying govt bond Ovet Mid Swap

Payment Date January 29, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays, Deutsche Bank & Goldman Sachs

Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),

AAA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees 0.175 pct

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law English

ISIN US298785GJ95

