BRIEF-Brian Grossman reports 5 pct passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing
* Brian Grossman reports 5.0 percent passive stake in Accuray Inc as of March 6 - SEC filing Source text: (http://bit.ly/2neXxWb) Further company coverage:
March 16 Hedge fund ValueAct Holdings LP raised its stake to 5.2 percent in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc, calling Valeant's shares "undervalued" and saying it intends to continue to discuss with the company to "enhance shareholder value".
