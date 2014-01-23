Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Thursday.

Borrower Gazprombank

Issuer GPB Eurobond Finance Plc

Issue Amount 1.0 billion Renminbi

Maturity Date January 30, 2017

Coupon 4.25 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.25 pct

Payment Date January 30, 2014

Lead Manager(s) BOCI, HSBC & Gazprombank

Ratings Baa3 (Moody's), BBB- (S&P),

BBB- (Fitch)

Listing Irish

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1000-100

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

