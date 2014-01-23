Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Development Bank of Japan Inc (DBJ)
Guarantor The Government of Japan
Issue Amount $500 million
Maturity Date January 30, 2019
Coupon 2.125 pct
Issue price 99.962
Reoffer price 99.962
Yield 2.133 pct
Spread 36 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps, equivalent to 47.2bp
Over the 1.5 pct December 2019 UST
Payment Date Janaury 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Barclays, BNP Paribas
& Goldman Sachs International
Ratings Aa3 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 200-2
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's GMTN programme
ISIN XS1017612158
Security details and RIC, when available, will be
on
Customers can right-click on the code for
performance analysis of this new issue
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)