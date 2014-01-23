Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Credit Agricole Home Loan SFH
Issue Amount 225 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date August 12, 2021
Coupon 1.125 pct
Issue price 100.377
Reoffer price 99.627
Payment Date February 12, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Credit Suisse & CA-CIB
Ratings Aaa (Moody's), AAA (S&P),
AAA (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Standard
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law French
Notes Launched under issuer's Covered Bond Programme
ISIN CH0235034110
