Jan 23 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Thursday.
Borrower Banca Popolare Di Milano Scarl
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date January 30, 2014
Coupon 4.25 pct
Issue price 99.656
Reoffer price 99.656
Yield 4.328 pct
Spread 320 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swap, equivalent to 353.2bp
Over the OBL 168
Payment Date January 30, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca Akros, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs
International, Nomura & Royal Bank of Scotland
Ratings B1 (Moody's)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100-1
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1024830819
