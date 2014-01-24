Jan 24 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on friday.
Borrower Banque Cantonale De Fribourg
Issue Amount 50 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 03, 2017
Coupon 0.22 pct
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Yield 0.22 pct
Spread 2 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 03, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 50
Governing Law Swiss
ISIN CH0229881195
