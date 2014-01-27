Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Suntec REIT MTN Pte. Ltd.

Guarantor HSBC Institutional Trust Services (Singapore)

Issue Amount S$ 200 million

Maturity Date February 10, 2020

Coupon 3.35 pct

Issue price Par

Yield 3.35 pct

Spread 138.2 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the SOR

Payment Date February 10, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Australia and New Zealand Bank, Deutsche

Bank and Standard Chartered Bank

Ratings Baa2 (Moody's)

Listing Singapore

Denoms (K) 250

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's Certificate

of Deposit programme

