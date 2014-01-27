BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond increased on Monday.
Borrower Berlin Hyp
Issue Amount 150 million euro
Maturity Date August 26, 2020
Coupon 3 month Euribor + 10bp
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3 month Euribor + 10bp
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Unicredit
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's)
Listing Berlin
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Notes The issue size will total 250 million
eurowhen fungible
ISIN DE000BHY1471
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time, ending a three-year break in which the financial crisis forced it to retrench in various markets, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.