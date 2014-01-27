BRIEF-China Huarong Asset Management says FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion
* FY profit attributable RMB19.61 billion versus RMB14.48 billion
Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance
Guarantor Deutsche Bahn
Issue Amount 350 million swedish crown
Maturity Date February 4, 2021
Coupon 3 month STIBOR + 53bp
Issue price Par
Reoffer price Par
Spread 3 month STIBOR + 53bp
Payment Date FEbruary 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken
Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),
AA (Fitch)
Listing Lux
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 1
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1027416095
VIENNA, March 15 Austrian lender Raiffeisen Bank International aims to resume dividend payments in a year's time, ending a three-year break in which the financial crisis forced it to retrench in various markets, its incoming chief executive said on Wednesday.
FRANKFURT, March 15 The world's largest money manager Blackrock warned against a sweeping deregulation of financial markets pointing to lessons learned from history.