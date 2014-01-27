Jan 27 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower Deutsche Bahn Finance

Guarantor Deutsche Bahn

Issue Amount 1.25 billion swedish crown

Maturity Date February 4, 2021

Coupon 2.875 pct

Issue price 99.8440

Reoffer price 99.8440

Yield 2.9 pct

Spread 53 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over Mid Swaps

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) SEB

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's), AA (S&P),

AA (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law German

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1027425328

