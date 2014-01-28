BRIEF-Zoltav Resources names Lea Verny as non-executive chairman
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Tuesday.
Borrower Banco Centroamericano De Integracion Economica
(CABEI)
Issue Amount 180 million Swiss francs
Maturity Date February 25, 2022
Coupon 1.875 pct
Issue price 100.718
Reoffer price 100.018
Yield 1.873 pct
Spread 70 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over Mid-swaps
Payment Date February 25, 2014
Lead Manager(s) UBS
Ratings A2 (Moody's), A (S&P),
A (Fitch)
Listing SIX
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 5
Governing Law New York
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN CH0229318131
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.
* SpareBank 1 SMN has transferred 3,806,952 shares at a price of 0.24 Norwegian crown in Havila Shipping ASA, to Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)