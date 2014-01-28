Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of an FRN increased on Tuesday.

Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)

Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date October 11, 2018

Coupon 3-month Stibor + 88bp

Payment Date February 4, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken

Ratings A2 (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law Swedish

Notes The issue size will total 3.2 billion Swedish crown

When fungible

Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

Temporary ISIN XS1028169784

ISIN XS0979457305

