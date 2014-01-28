BRIEF-Zoltav Resources names Lea Verny as non-executive chairman
* Appointment, with immediate effect, of Lea Verny as non-executive chairman of company
Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of an FRN increased on Tuesday.
Borrower SBAB Bank AB (PUBL)
Issue Amount 300 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date October 11, 2018
Coupon 3-month Stibor + 88bp
Payment Date February 4, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Handelsbanken
Ratings A2 (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law Swedish
Notes The issue size will total 3.2 billion Swedish crown
When fungible
Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
Temporary ISIN XS1028169784
ISIN XS0979457305
WASHINGTON, March 22 An overhaul of Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac is highly unlikely to make it into this year's legislative calendar, Congressional staffers say, possibly shifting the new administration's immediate focus to allowing the mortgage financing institutions' to rebuild depleted capital.
* SpareBank 1 SMN has transferred 3,806,952 shares at a price of 0.24 Norwegian crown in Havila Shipping ASA, to Guarantee Institute for Export Credits (GIEK) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)