Jan 28 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Tuesday.

Borrower Fresenius Finance

Guarantor Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Issue Amount 300 million euro

Maturity Date February 1, 2024

Coupon 4.0 pct

Issue price Par

Reoffer price Par

Yield 4.0 pct

Spread 232 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the Bund, equivalent to

6.25 pct January 4, 2024 DBR

Payment Date February 11, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Deutsche Bank (B&D), BNP Paribas,

Credit Suisse, Royal Bank of Scotland,

CM-CIC, Danske Bank, Morgan Stanley, Nordea

Ratings Ba1(Moody's)

Listing Lux

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law New York

RegS ISIN XS1026109204

144A XS1026109543

