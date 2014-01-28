BRIEF-Pallinghurst sees FY headline earnings vs loss last year
* EPS,HEPS is expected to be usc 6.0 for year ended 31 December 2016 versus to a loss and headline loss per share of usc 20.0 year ago
To access the newsletter, click on the link: here If you would like to receive this newsletter through your email, please register at: here For an index of our newsletters click on
* EPS,HEPS is expected to be usc 6.0 for year ended 31 December 2016 versus to a loss and headline loss per share of usc 20.0 year ago
MILAN, March 22 Italian mid-tier regional lenders Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are set to extend a settlement offer to their shareholders that was due to expire on Wednesday by a few more days, a source close to the matter said.
* Says its second biggest shareholder has used 599.0 million shares in the company as collateral, representing 13.4 percent of total issued share capital