MLP to replace GfK on Germany's SDAX index
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Wednesday.
Borrower Commerzbank
Issue Amount 500 million euro
Maturity Date February 5, 2019
Coupon 1.0 pct
Issue Price 99.531
Reoffer price 99.531
Yield 1.097 pct
Spread 35 basis points
Underlying govt bond Over the 2019 #168 OBL
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Banca IMI, Commerzbank, NAB,
Natixis & UniCredit
Ratings Aaa (Moody's) & AAA (Fitch)
Listing Frankfurt
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (K) 100
Governing Law German
Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme
ISIN DE000CZ40KA3
For ratings information, double click on
For all bonds data, double click on
For Top international bonds news
For news about this issuer, double click on the issuer RIC,
where assigned, and hit the newskey (F9 on Reuters terminals)
BERLIN, March 17 German financial services group MLP AG is to replace market researcher GfK SE on the SDAX index of German small-cap shares, stock exchange operator Deutsche Boerse said.
WASHINGTON, March 17 The Trump administration took an unusual step on Friday in its efforts to defang the U.S. financial consumer watchdog created after the banking crisis, with the executive branch of the federal government telling a court that one of its own agencies is violating the U.S. Constitution.
March 17 Warren Buffett's compensation for running Berkshire Hathaway Inc edged up 4.0 percent last year to $487,881 reflecting the higher cost of keeping the world's second-richest person safe.