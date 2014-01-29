Jan 29 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Wednesday.

Borrower Caisse d'Amortissement de la Dette

Sociale (CADES)

Issue Amount 250 million sterling

Maturity Date February 6, 2017

Coupon 1.375 pct

Reoffer price 99.836

Reoffer yield 1.426 pct

Spread 37 basis points

Underlying govt bond Over the 1.75 pct January 2017 UKT

Payment Date February 6, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Barclays & RBS

Ratings Aa1 (Moody's) &

AA+ (Fitch)

Listing Lux

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (K) 1

Governing Law French

Notes Launched under issuer's DIP programme

ISIN FR0011725381

