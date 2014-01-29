Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions
of a bond priced on Monday.
Borrower SCBC
Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown
Maturity Date November 13, 2023
Coupon 3.2 pct
Payment Date February 5, 2014
Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank
Ratings Aaa (Moody's)
Listing London
Full fees Undisclosed
Denoms (M) 1
Governing Law English
Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme
ISIN XS1028253901
