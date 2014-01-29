Jan 13 (Reuters) -Following are terms and conditions

of a bond priced on Monday.

Borrower SCBC

Issue Amount 500 million Swedish crown

Maturity Date November 13, 2023

Coupon 3.2 pct

Payment Date February 5, 2014

Lead Manager(s) Danske Bank

Ratings Aaa (Moody's)

Listing London

Full fees Undisclosed

Denoms (M) 1

Governing Law English

Notes Launched under issuer's EMTN programme

ISIN XS1028253901

